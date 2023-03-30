Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,667 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 62,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Williams Companies by 195.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 99,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 65,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

In other news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.30.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

