Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.21 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after buying an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 621,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,115,000 after buying an additional 404,423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,756,000 after buying an additional 342,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,034,000 after buying an additional 327,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,887. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,887. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,116 shares of company stock valued at $12,126,247. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hershey Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $252.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $254.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.