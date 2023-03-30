Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,666 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 979.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $59.56 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

