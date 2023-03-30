Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,795 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,791 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on DVN. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

NYSE:DVN opened at $49.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.86.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.