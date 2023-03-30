Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 188 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,783,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,047,178,000 after buying an additional 159,750 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,372,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,021,535,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 11.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $854,786,000 after buying an additional 801,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 51.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,673,000 after buying an additional 2,546,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.60.

Shares of HES opened at $133.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.13 and its 200 day moving average is $136.12. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.34 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,575,251.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,720 shares of company stock valued at $32,305,936 over the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

