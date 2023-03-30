Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 4,372 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,282,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,848,000 after acquiring an additional 302,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,364 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,813,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,175,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,154,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $194.64 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.73 and a 52 week high of $264.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

