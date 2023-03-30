Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 5,436 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 1,244.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 31.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 16.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.86.

CHTR opened at $349.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $375.17 and a 200 day moving average of $361.29. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $574.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

