HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,201 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Broadcom
In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,915 shares of company stock valued at $21,238,467. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Broadcom Price Performance
Shares of AVGO stock opened at $625.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $606.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.29. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $648.50.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.
