HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $207.14 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.99 and a 200-day moving average of $237.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.75.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

