HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,938,416,000 after acquiring an additional 689,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after acquiring an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,024,000 after acquiring an additional 479,117 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Linde by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,941,000 after acquiring an additional 203,294 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Linde by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,979,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $856,784,000 after acquiring an additional 141,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $349.73 on Thursday. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $362.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Linde’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

