HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,388,000 after purchasing an additional 700,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,460,000 after purchasing an additional 159,680 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,170,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,989,000 after purchasing an additional 267,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,343,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,033,000 after purchasing an additional 265,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $136.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $93.65 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 14.01%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

