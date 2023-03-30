HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,463 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $111.84 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.17.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FISV. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,764,044 shares of company stock worth $180,072,098 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Articles

