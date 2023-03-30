HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ALL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.08.

Allstate Stock Up 3.2 %

ALL stock opened at $109.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -66.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.