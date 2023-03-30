HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Humana by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Humana Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUM. UBS Group cut their price objective on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.12.

HUM opened at $485.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $410.87 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The firm has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $495.88 and its 200-day moving average is $508.24.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

