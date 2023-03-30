HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank increased its position in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

NYSE:BA opened at $207.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.64. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The company has a market cap of $124.61 billion, a PE ratio of -25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 142.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.69) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

