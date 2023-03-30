HB Wealth Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

VNQ stock opened at $80.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.71. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

