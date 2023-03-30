HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,671 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. State Street Corp lifted its position in Devon Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after buying an additional 2,902,180 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $160,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $85,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $49.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.86. The company has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

