HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HES. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Hess by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $133.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.12. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $90.34 and a 1 year high of $160.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 33,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,608,238.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,678.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,720 shares of company stock worth $32,305,936. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

