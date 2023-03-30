HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,021 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in Eaton by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 5,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $167.63 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $178.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.73 and its 200-day moving average is $157.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

