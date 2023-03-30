HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. City State Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

