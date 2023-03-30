HC Wainwright Boosts Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target to $44.00

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BMEA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BMEA opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $951.09 million, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of -1.75. Biomea Fusion has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $36.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEA. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 553.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

