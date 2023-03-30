HC Wainwright Boosts Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target to $44.00

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.01% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BMEA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
Shares of NASDAQ BMEA opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $951.09 million, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of -1.75. Biomea Fusion has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $36.68.
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
