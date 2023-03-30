HC Wainwright Comments on ADMA Biologics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ADMA Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $643.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.87. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.98.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 47.99% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. The company had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

