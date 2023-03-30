HC Wainwright Trims Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Target Price to $5.00

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Gamida Cell from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Gamida Cell stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.67. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMDA. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 751.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,655,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,806 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,800,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after acquiring an additional 764,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 1,786.2% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 471,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 446,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Ltd. engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The firm offers Omidubicel, an investigational product with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of a bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified nicotinamide-enabled natural killer cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies.

