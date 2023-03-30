HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives $269.41 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $269.41.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCA. Argus boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $257.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.72. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 17.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.48%.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 13.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 934.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 11.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

