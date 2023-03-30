Head-To-Head Analysis: Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT) vs. CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

Cavitation Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) and CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cavitation Technologies and CVR Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cavitation Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A CVR Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cavitation Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -0.70 CVR Partners $835.58 million 1.13 $286.80 million $27.05 3.30

This table compares Cavitation Technologies and CVR Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CVR Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Cavitation Technologies. Cavitation Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVR Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cavitation Technologies and CVR Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cavitation Technologies N/A N/A N/A CVR Partners 34.32% 72.81% 26.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of Cavitation Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of CVR Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Cavitation Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CVR Partners beats Cavitation Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cavitation Technologies

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. engages in the development, patenting, and commercialization of technology-based systems, which are designed to serve vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions and crude oil yield improvement. The company was founded by Roman Gordon and Igor Gorodnitsky on May 8, 2006 and is headquartered in Chatsworth, CA.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

