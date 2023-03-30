Head-To-Head Comparison: Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) & City (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) and City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sandy Spring Bancorp and City, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 City 0 2 0 0 2.00

Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $37.67, indicating a potential upside of 38.74%. City has a consensus target price of $91.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.04%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than City.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and City’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp $582.69 million 2.08 $166.30 million $3.68 7.38 City $261.77 million 5.13 $102.07 million $6.80 13.39

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than City. Sandy Spring Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.0% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of City shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of City shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and City’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp 28.54% 10.65% 1.17% City 38.88% 17.32% 1.69%

Dividends

Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. City pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and City has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Sandy Spring Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats City on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses. The Insurance segment includes operations through Sandy Spring Insurance Corp, a subsidiary of the bank, and offers annuities as an alternative to traditional deposit accounts. The Investment Management segment conducts its operations through West Financial Services, Inc., a subsidiary of the Bank. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, MD.

About City

City Holding Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. Its products produced and services rendered by City National include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust Services. The company was founded on March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

