Head-To-Head Contrast: Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) vs. Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) and Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Daré Bioscience and Prothena, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daré Bioscience 0 0 5 0 3.00 Prothena 0 1 7 0 2.88

Daré Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 428.85%. Prothena has a consensus price target of $82.50, suggesting a potential upside of 67.65%. Given Daré Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Daré Bioscience is more favorable than Prothena.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daré Bioscience N/A N/A -$38.70 million ($0.36) -2.89 Prothena $53.90 million 47.99 -$116.95 million ($2.51) -19.61

This table compares Daré Bioscience and Prothena’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Daré Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prothena. Prothena is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daré Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Daré Bioscience has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prothena has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Daré Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Prothena shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Daré Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Prothena shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Daré Bioscience and Prothena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daré Bioscience N/A -76.11% -47.49% Prothena -216.95% -24.98% -19.15%

Summary

Daré Bioscience beats Prothena on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daré Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Daré Bioscience, Inc. operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L. Hawley in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Prothena

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in December 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.