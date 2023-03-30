Head-To-Head Contrast: LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares LTC Properties and Hammerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|LTC Properties
|56.95%
|12.36%
|6.21%
|Hammerson
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for LTC Properties and Hammerson, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|LTC Properties
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2.14
|Hammerson
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1.60
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares LTC Properties and Hammerson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|LTC Properties
|$175.15 million
|8.11
|$100.02 million
|$2.48
|13.85
|Hammerson
|$185.36 million
|7.48
|-$590.05 million
|N/A
|N/A
LTC Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hammerson.
Risk and Volatility
LTC Properties has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerson has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
72.7% of LTC Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of LTC Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
LTC Properties beats Hammerson on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
About LTC Properties
LTC Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.
About Hammerson
Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities. The Ireland segment includes shopping centers. The company was founded by Lewis W. Hammerson in 1942 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
