Head-To-Head Contrast: LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF)

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) and Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares LTC Properties and Hammerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LTC Properties 56.95% 12.36% 6.21% Hammerson N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for LTC Properties and Hammerson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LTC Properties 2 2 3 0 2.14 Hammerson 2 3 0 0 1.60

Valuation & Earnings

LTC Properties presently has a consensus price target of $40.14, indicating a potential upside of 16.86%. Given LTC Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe LTC Properties is more favorable than Hammerson.

This table compares LTC Properties and Hammerson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LTC Properties $175.15 million 8.11 $100.02 million $2.48 13.85 Hammerson $185.36 million 7.48 -$590.05 million N/A N/A

LTC Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hammerson.

Risk and Volatility

LTC Properties has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hammerson has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.7% of LTC Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of LTC Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LTC Properties beats Hammerson on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

About Hammerson

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities. The Ireland segment includes shopping centers. The company was founded by Lewis W. Hammerson in 1942 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

