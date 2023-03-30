Head-To-Head Review: Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) vs. Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON)

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) and Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.4% of Castle Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Aclarion shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Castle Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Aclarion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Castle Biosciences and Aclarion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castle Biosciences -48.99% -15.45% -13.92% Aclarion -12,583.55% N/A -206.46%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castle Biosciences $137.04 million 4.35 -$67.14 million ($2.58) -8.70 Aclarion $60,000.00 95.63 -$7.61 million N/A N/A

This table compares Castle Biosciences and Aclarion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Aclarion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Castle Biosciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Castle Biosciences and Aclarion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castle Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00 Aclarion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 131.63%. Aclarion has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 310.96%. Given Aclarion’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aclarion is more favorable than Castle Biosciences.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma. It also markets DecisionDx-UM, Decision Dx DiffDx-Melanoma, DecisonDx-CMSeq, DecisionDx-SCC, DecsionDx-UMSeq, and DecisonDX-PRAME. The company was founded by Derek J. Maetzold in September 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, TX.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in San Mateo, California.

