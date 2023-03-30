Head to Head Review: Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) vs. Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) and Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and Codiak BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relay Therapeutics -21,036.13% -33.05% -28.74% Codiak BioSciences -51.13% -109.51% -34.44%

Risk and Volatility

Relay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codiak BioSciences has a beta of 3.93, indicating that its share price is 293% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relay Therapeutics $1.38 million 1,407.22 -$290.51 million ($2.60) -6.16 Codiak BioSciences $22.93 million 0.34 -$37.16 million ($0.69) -0.30

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and Codiak BioSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Codiak BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Relay Therapeutics. Relay Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Codiak BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Relay Therapeutics and Codiak BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relay Therapeutics 1 1 5 0 2.57 Codiak BioSciences 0 1 0 0 2.00

Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $31.63, indicating a potential upside of 97.53%. Codiak BioSciences has a consensus target price of $4.20, indicating a potential upside of 1,900.00%. Given Codiak BioSciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Codiak BioSciences is more favorable than Relay Therapeutics.

Summary

Codiak BioSciences beats Relay Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of RLY-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Codiak BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics S.A.S., Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.