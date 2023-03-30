Head to Head Review: Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) versus Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) and Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Dune Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Siebert Financial has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dune Acquisition and Siebert Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dune Acquisition N/A -111.92% 10.36% Siebert Financial 2.50% 2.43% 0.11%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $5.55 million N/A N/A Siebert Financial $67.51 million 0.92 $5.06 million $0.02 96.05

This table compares Dune Acquisition and Siebert Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Dune Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Siebert Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dune Acquisition and Siebert Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Siebert Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.9% of Dune Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Siebert Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.0% of Siebert Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

