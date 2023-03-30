Head to Head Survey: Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST) & Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK)

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) and Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and Madison County Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Bancorp 2.14% 0.21% 0.07% Madison County Financial N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and Madison County Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Bancorp $9.19 million 6.74 $180,000.00 $0.05 234.25 Madison County Financial $21.87 million 3.69 $7.41 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Madison County Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Bancorp.

Catalyst Bancorp has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Catalyst Bancorp and Madison County Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.0% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Madison County Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Catalyst Bancorp beats Madison County Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, the company invests in various types of securities comprising mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various federal agencies and of state and municipal governments, certificates of deposit at federally insured banks and savings institutions, and federal funds. It operates through six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc. is a holding company for Madison County Bank. It services include mobile banking, bill pay, quicken and quickbooks, mobile deposit, estatements and security tips. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, NE.

