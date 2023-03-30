Hengehold Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.61.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $283.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $303.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $287.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.