Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stake Boosted by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 117.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HES. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $133.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.13 and its 200-day moving average is $136.12. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $90.34 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.60.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $841,361.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,017,678.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $841,361.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,846 shares in the company, valued at $17,017,678.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,720 shares of company stock valued at $32,305,936 over the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

