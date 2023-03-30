Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Receives $108.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HXGBY. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a SEK 100 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Up 2.2 %

HXGBY stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72. Hexagon AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

