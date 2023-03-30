HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN) to Issue $0.02 Interim Dividend

HomeCo Daily Needs REIT (ASX:HDN – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.
HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.19.
HomeCo Daily Needs REIT Company Profile
