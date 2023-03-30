Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after buying an additional 2,165,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 32,072.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,653,000 after acquiring an additional 577,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 45.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $177,776,000 after purchasing an additional 335,033 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 114.7% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 380,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,104,000 after purchasing an additional 203,232 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $189.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.