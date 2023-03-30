Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

HUMA stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.75. Humacyte has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUMA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Humacyte by 107.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,422,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,788 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte in the second quarter worth about $955,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Humacyte by 1,773.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 196,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Humacyte by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 193,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Humacyte by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 176,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

