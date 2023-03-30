Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th.
Humacyte Stock Down 4.1 %
HUMA stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.75. Humacyte has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.22.
Humacyte Company Profile
Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).
