Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 154.2% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of HSQVY stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. Husqvarna AB has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $22.13.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $966.16 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Several brokerages have commented on HSQVY. DNB Markets lowered Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Handelsbanken cut Husqvarna AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna Forest and Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction.

