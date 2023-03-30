Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INCY. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 76.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.64.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY opened at $71.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $65.07 and a 52-week high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,423 shares of company stock worth $7,947,106 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.