InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.
InfuSystem Stock Down 2.7 %
NYSE INFU opened at $7.54 on Monday. InfuSystem has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09.
About InfuSystem
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InfuSystem (INFU)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.