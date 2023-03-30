InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

InfuSystem Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE INFU opened at $7.54 on Monday. InfuSystem has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

