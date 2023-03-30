Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st.

Ingredion has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Ingredion has a payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ingredion to earn $9.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR stock opened at $101.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $105.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingredion will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. Barclays cut Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,121 shares of company stock worth $713,593. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 2.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,667,220,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.