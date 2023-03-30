Insider Buying: BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) CEO Acquires $361,682.00 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 19,300 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $361,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,349,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,773,771.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Jeffrey Gould purchased 5,790 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,952.10.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Jeffrey Gould bought 17,417 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $327,962.11.

BRT opened at $19.13 on Thursday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

