Insider Buying: Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Major Shareholder Buys 105,137 Shares of Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) major shareholder James D. Dondero purchased 105,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $147,191.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,239,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,678. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $1.95 on Thursday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

