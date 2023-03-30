Insider Selling: AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CFO Sells $1,094,512.50 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CFO Sean M. Gillen sold 20,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,094,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,465. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE AIR opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.55. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.58.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. AAR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

AIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

