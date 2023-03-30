Insider Selling: HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Major Shareholder Sells 82,355 Shares of Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $881,198.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,094,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,314,456.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 139,602 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,496,533.44.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 56,375 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $615,615.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 82,979 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $908,620.05.

On Friday, March 17th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 80,409 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $870,025.38.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 120,503 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $1,290,587.13.

On Monday, March 13th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 145,354 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $1,562,555.50.

On Friday, March 10th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 320,600 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $3,472,098.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 39,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $415,740.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 36,500 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $404,055.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 57,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $636,690.00.

HireRight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.47 million, a PE ratio of -41.80 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32. HireRight Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $175.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.03 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. General Atlantic L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 32,109,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,000 shares during the period. Stone Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 18,463,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,976,000 after purchasing an additional 62,257 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 3.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,492,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,425,000 after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,245,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,244,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 156,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HRT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on HireRight from $15.60 to $13.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

HireRight Company Profile

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

