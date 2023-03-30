Insider Selling: Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) CEO Sells $480,000.00 in Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 30,000 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,469,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,516,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.04.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sovos Brands

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sovos Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sovos Brands by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sovos Brands by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the first quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sovos Brands by 22.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

