Insider Selling: Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) COO Sells 2,187 Shares of Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) COO Daniel Bensen sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $35,451.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,558,572.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Daniel Bensen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 27th, Daniel Bensen sold 8,048 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $128,768.00.
- On Wednesday, March 22nd, Daniel Bensen sold 3,800 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00.
Tyra Biosciences Price Performance
TYRA opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $16.64.
Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TYRA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Tyra Biosciences Company Profile
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tyra Biosciences (TYRA)
- Monster Beverage: Strong Earnings Forecast, Bullish Chart Pattern
- CloudFlare’s Chart Shows Bullish Moving-Average Crossover
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.