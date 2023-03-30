Insider Selling: Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) COO Sells 2,187 Shares of Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) COO Daniel Bensen sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $35,451.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,558,572.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel Bensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Daniel Bensen sold 8,048 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $128,768.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Daniel Bensen sold 3,800 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00.

Tyra Biosciences Price Performance

TYRA opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $16.64.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TYRA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

See Also

