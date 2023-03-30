Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Now Covered by UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on INSP. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.63.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $242.00 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $142.74 and a 52-week high of $282.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.56 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.53.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Philip Ebeling sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $66,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Philip Ebeling sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $66,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,789 shares of company stock worth $11,099,735 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $85,546,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $65,929,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 66.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 488,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,676,000 after buying an additional 194,895 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,923,000 after buying an additional 174,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 511,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,715,000 after purchasing an additional 162,076 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

