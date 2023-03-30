Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. Inspired Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 525.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.

