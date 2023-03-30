Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. Inspired Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 525.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inspired Entertainment



Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.

Further Reading

